'It's real': Elizabeth Warren launches into vicious tweetstorm after Donald Trump all but locks up nomination

Jeremy Berke

After a stinging loss in Indiana on Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz dropped out of the Republican presidential race, effectively handing the nomination to Donald Trump.

And that made Elizabeth Warren  — one of the most progressive members of the senate  — livid.

She unleashed a storm of Tuesday-night tweets on Trump, in which she vowed to “fight her heart out” to make sure Trump never makes it to The White House.

“It’s real,” she wrote. “He is one step away from the White House.”

View the tweets below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

