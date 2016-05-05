'It's real': Elizabeth Warren launches into vicious tweetstorm after Donald Trump all but locks up nomination

After a stinging loss in Indiana on Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz dropped out of the Republican presidential race, effectively handing the nomination to Donald Trump.

And that made Elizabeth Warren — one of the most progressive members of the senate — livid.

She unleashed a storm of Tuesday-night tweets on Trump, in which she vowed to “fight her heart out” to make sure Trump never makes it to The White House.

“It’s real,” she wrote. “He is one step away from the White House.”

View the tweets below:

.@realDonaldTrump is now the leader of the @GOP. It’s real – he is one step away from the White House.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 4, 2016

Here’s what else is real: @realDonaldTrump has built his campaign on racism, sexism, and xenophobia.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 4, 2016

There’s more enthusiasm for @realDonaldTrump among leaders of the KKK than leaders of the political party he now controls.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 4, 2016

.@realDonaldTrump incites supporters to violence, praises Putin, and is “cool with being called an authoritarian.”

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 4, 2016

.@realDonaldTrump attacks vets like @SenJohnMcCain who were captured & puts our servicemembers at risk by cheerleading illegal torture.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 4, 2016

And @realDonaldTrump puts out out contradictory & nonsensical national security ideas one expert called “incoherent” & “truly bizarre.”

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 4, 2016

What happens next will test the character for all of us — Republican, Democrat, and Independent.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 4, 2016

It will determine whether we move forward as one nation or splinter at the hands of one man’s narcissism and divisiveness.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 4, 2016

I’m going to fight my heart out to make sure @realDonaldTrump‘s toxic stew of hatred & insecurity never reaches the White House.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 4, 2016

