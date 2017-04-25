Sen. Elizabeth Warren grades Trump's first 100 days: 'An F'

CNN Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts took to CNN’s “The Lead” to eviscerate President Donald Trump’s performance on his first 100 days in office.

When asked by CNN host Jake Tapper to grade Trump’s performance, Warren gave a terse response.

“An F,” she said.

Warren also didn’t hold back her thoughts on Trump’s controversial cabinet appointments that were made ostensibly to “help working people.”

“What has he done?,” asked Warren. “Well, first, he assembles a team of billionaires and bankers and hands the keys over to them, says to Goldman Sachs, ‘Figure out how to deregulate the economy.'”

“I mean, what could go wrong,” she said.

Warren then turned her attention to Trump’s policies, slamming his health care bill that never made it to the House floor for a vote. “For me, the one that summarises it all was ‘Trumpcare’ — when he embraces this healthcare plan and says he’s going go all in and it had three main features,” said Warren.

“Part one, knock 24 million people off their healthcare. Number two, raise costs for a lot of middle class families. And why? For number three, so that you could provide tax cuts for a handful of millionaires and billionaires. I don’t know anybody who thought the real problem in health care in America today is that millionaires and billionaires don’t have enough tax cuts.”

Warren, who recently began a tour to promote her new book, “This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America’s Middle Class,” has not shied away from the public spotlight to criticise Trump, and to declare that she was indeed “fighting back.”

“He promised to deliver for America’s working people,” said Warren on CNN. “And what he has delivered is a gut punch to [America].”

