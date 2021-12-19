Sen. Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said on Sunday she tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

“I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case,” Warren said on Twitter, adding that she is vaccinated and has recieved a booster shot.

“As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible – together, we can save lives,” Warren said, sharing a link to places that offer COVID-19 vaccines throughout the US.

Her announcement comes as many cities are experiencing surges in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron coronavirus variant. Early data suggests the strain could be significantly more transmissible, but potentially cause less severe illness, than other strains, Insider’s Aria Bendix reported.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Friday people who are vaccinated and boosted “should feel reasonably comfortable” despite the surge in COVID-19 cases, but that “we may need to be more restrictive” if numbers worsen.

Fauci also said on Sunday the Omicron strain is “raging through the world” but that he doesn’t yet foresee more lockdown measures in the US.