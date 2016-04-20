'Boo hoo': Elizabeth Warren mocks Ted Cruz in ruthless tweetstorm

Sen. Elizabeth Warren doesn’t appear to take kindly to Sen. Ted Cruz’s complaints about the difficulties of running for president.

In a series of tweets Tuesday afternoon, Warren blasted the Republican presidential candidate for saying in an email to supporters that he was “making sacrifices” on behalf of voters.

“Are you kidding me, @TedCruz? We’re supposed to pity you because trying to be the leader of the free world is hard?! 2 words: Boo hoo,” Warren, a Democratic senator and influential voice in her party, wrote in one tweet.

Warren ripped the Texas senator over his opposition to mandatory paid sick leave and raising the minimum wage.

“Hey @TedCruz: Maybe you should spend less time complaining about your “significant sacrifices” – & more time doing something about theirs,” she concluded.

View Warren’s tweets below:

Know whose health is limited? Workers w/ no paid leave who can’t stay home when sick or caring for kids. @TedCruz won’t support it.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) April 19, 2016

Know whose sleep is limited? Working parents who stay up worrying about getting kids thru college w/o big debt. @TedCruz blocked #refi.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) April 19, 2016

Know who gets no personal time? People who work 2 min wage jobs to support their families. @TedCruz opposes giving them a raise.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) April 19, 2016

Know who gets no family time, @TedCruz? Mums w/ unfair schedules who drop kids at daycare & find their hrs cancelled. @GOP won’t help.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) April 19, 2016

Know who’s facing “constant attacks,” @TedCruz? Hardworking American immigrants, Muslims, LGBT folks, women. Your constant attacks.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) April 19, 2016

And @TedCruz? Working people work more, get paid less, can’t save, get mistreated, struggle with illness & family – but they don’t whine.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) April 19, 2016

They don’t throw tantrums or try to shut down their workplace because they don’t get their way – & then turn around & demand promotions.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) April 19, 2016

You chose to run for President, @TedCruz. You chose to make your “sacrifices.” Working people don’t have a choice.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) April 19, 2016

Hey @TedCruz: Maybe you should spend less time complaining about your “significant sacrifices” – & more time doing something about theirs.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) April 19, 2016

Though Warren has abstained from endorsing in the Democratic race, she’s become increasingly critical of the Republican presidential candidates.

Last month, the senator refered to Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump as a “loser,” blasting the real-estate magnate’s business record and campaign rhetoric.

