'Boo hoo': Elizabeth Warren mocks Ted Cruz in ruthless tweetstorm

Maxwell Tani

Sen. Elizabeth Warren doesn’t appear to take kindly to Sen. Ted Cruz’s complaints about the difficulties of running for president.

In a series of tweets Tuesday afternoon, Warren blasted the Republican presidential candidate for saying in an email to supporters that he was “making sacrifices” on behalf of voters.

“Are you kidding me, @TedCruz? We’re supposed to pity you because trying to be the leader of the free world is hard?! 2 words: Boo hoo,” Warren, a Democratic senator and influential voice in her party, wrote in one tweet.

Warren ripped the Texas senator over his opposition to mandatory paid sick leave and raising the minimum wage.

“Hey @TedCruz: Maybe you should spend less time complaining about your “significant sacrifices” – & more time doing something about theirs,” she concluded.

View Warren’s tweets below:

Though Warren has abstained from endorsing in the Democratic race, she’s become increasingly critical of the Republican presidential candidates.

Last month, the senator refered to Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump as a “loser,” blasting the real-estate magnate’s business record and campaign rhetoric. 

