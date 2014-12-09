Elizabeth Warren Supporters Are Preparing For War Against Wall Street

Reuters/Adam Hunger Warren supporters: ‘We cannot let Wall Street win.’

The progressive political group Democracy for America sent out an email blast over the weekend claiming that “Wall Street is out to destroy Sen. Elizabeth Warren.”

The email again criticised Obama’s nomination of Lazard investment banker Antonio Weiss for a senior Treasury position, POLITICO’s Ben White reported.

One of Warren’s objections to Weiss is that he

worked on Wall Street, and she is casting him as a symbol of Wall Street’s influence on government. Democracy for America has been circulating a petition supporting her opposition of him.

Weiss’s supporters, meanwhile — and there are many — argue that it is in the country’s best interests to have policy-makers at the Treasury Department who have real-world finance experience, and they point out that Weiss is a highly respected advisor who has never worked at a firm that received a taxpayer bailout.

Nevertheless, Senator Warren has turned Weiss into a symbol and is now rallying supporters in an attempt to block him. She is also framing any support for Weiss as an effort by “Wall Street” to win a war in Washington.

“Wall Street knows that Sen. Warren’s opposition to Weiss is a game-changing moment in the fight for the future of the Democratic Party. That’s why they’re pulling out all the stops to try and defeat her,” the Democracy In America email continued.

“The Antonio Weiss nomination has become a crucial moment in the fight for the future of this country. We cannot let Wall Street win.”

Quite the battle cry.

