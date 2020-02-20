Elizabeth Warren skewers Michael Bloomberg, calling him 'a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians'

Screenshot/MSNBC Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren skewered former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg during the opening minutes of Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas.

The Massachusetts Democrat went after her billionaire opponent by likening both his persona and his policies to those of President Donald Trump.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against – a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians,” Warren said. “And no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Michael Bloomberg.”

Warren went on to say she’ll support whoever the Democratic nominee is, but that Bloomberg would be a deeply flawed alternative to Trump.

“Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop and frisk,” Warren went on. “Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another.”

Warren came out SWINGING at Bloomberg pic.twitter.com/3D8bnvvm4m — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) February 20, 2020

The line drew immediate shock and praise from Democrats online.

