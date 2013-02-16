Watch Elizabeth Warren Grill Regulators About The Last Time They Took Big Wall Street Firms To Trial

Wall Street, you should be terrified…



Senator Elizabeth Warren (Mass.-D) had her first Senate Banking Committee meeting yesterday and she grilled regulators over having settlements instead of trials with big Wall Street firms. [via Morning Money]

“So the question I really want to ask is how tough are you? How much leverage do you really have in these settlements? And what I’d like to know is tell me a little about the last few times you’ve taken the biggest financial institutions on Wall Street all the way to trial? Anybody?” [applause].

“I’m really concerned too big to fail has become to big for trial,” she later added.

Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

