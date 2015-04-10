Elizabeth Warren says Dzhokhar Tsarnaev shouldn't get the death penalty

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) doesn’t think convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev should face the death penalty.

“My heart goes out to the families here, but I don’t support the death penalty. I think that he should spend his life in jail. No possibility for parole. He should die in prison,” Warren said Thursday on CBS’ “This Morning.

On Wednesday, a jury found Tsarnaev guilty on all 30 counts for his infamous role in the 2013 terrorist attack, which left three people dead and more than 260 other people wounded. Tsarnaev is now eligible for the death penalty and the jury will decide his punishment in the next phase of the trial.

Warren, of the most prominent Democrats in the Senate, said people pushing for Tsarnaev to get the death penalty should think about the “alternative.”

“The alternative to the death penalty is not … turn this guy free. The point is he stays in prison; he dies in prison. He’s put away. He’s not a danger to anyone else. He’s not a part of an ongoing story. He’s not someone who’s able to keep sucking up a lot of energy and a lot of attention. The families need their chance to heal, to move on beyond this,” she said.

