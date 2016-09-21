ELIZABETH WARREN RIPS INTO WELLS FARGO CEO: 'You should be criminally investigated'

Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf is in front of the Senate Banking Committee to answer question about fraudulent accounts opened by Wells employees.

The hearing has meandered here and there, but there is no doubt that the main event arrived when Senator Elizabeth Warren took to the mic.

Warren lit in to Stumpf.

“Since this massive year’s long scam came to light you have said ‘I am accountable.’ What have you done to hold yourself accountable?” she asked.

“Have you returned one nickel of the money you earned while this scandal was going on?” asked Warren.

Stumpf did not respond. “I’ll take that as a no,” said Warren.

Stumpf also said that he has not fired any senior executives as defined by Warren. “It’s gutless leadership,” said Warren.

Warren said that cross selling, the practice of getting customers to sign up for new products from Wells, was designed just to “pump up the stock of Wells Fargo” and increase the value of Stumpf’s stock-based compensation.

“You should resign, you should give back the money you made while this scam was going on, and you should be criminally investigated by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission,” said Warren.

“The only way Wall Street will change is if executives face jail time after committing fraud.”

