Lawyer's Revelations Add To Scrutiny Over Elizabeth Warren's Corporate Clients

U.S. Senate candidate Elizabeth Warren recently revealed at least some of her clients amid scrutiny over her legal work for corporations.Warren says she did work for “a company that offered a plan to help save a bankrupt rural power cooperative.”



Well, an attorney involved in that bankruptcy says, in fact, the opposite is true.

Guest blogging for the right-leaning Legal Insurrection, New Orleans attorney Matt Farley says Warren represented a company that wanted to liquidate rural cooperative Cajun Electric Power Coop.

Farley says Warren went to bat for bigtime utility Southwestern Electric Power Co., a major coal burner that wanted to liquidate Cajun so it could take over its “plum of a power plant” and lay off a “goodly number of its 400 employees.”

Farley doesn’t go into a lot of detail about his role in the bankruptcy, but based on this court document, it appears he represented another power company that wanted to buy Cajun’s assets.

Business Insider reached out to Warren’s campaign for comment but didn’t receive an immediate response on Tuesday.

