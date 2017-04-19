Wall Street critic Elizabeth Warren took a picture with the famous 'Fearless Girl' statue on Wall Street

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a long-time critic of Wall Street and large financial institutions, posted a photo on her official Twitter on Tuesday showing her with the now-famous “Fearless Girl” statue.

Warren tweeted “Fight like a girl” and included a photo of her with the statue. The “Fearless Girl,” which became a sensation in March, faces down the Wall Street bull statue that has stood in lower New York City for roughly thirty years.

Of note, the statue was commissioned and placed by a Wall Street firm, the $US2.5 trillion fund manager State Street Global Advisor, which is in turn a subsidiary of State Street Corp., to encourage companies to add women to their board of directors.

The statue was recently approved by the city of New York to stay in place for at least another year.

Fight like a girl. pic.twitter.com/qGTn46jS9W

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) April 18, 2017

NOW WATCH: People are outraged by this shocking video showing a passenger forcibly dragged off a United Airlines plane



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.