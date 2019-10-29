Elizabeth Warren and her husband are worth an estimated $12 million. Here's a look at the lifestyle, finances, and real-estate portfolio of one of the leading Democratic presidential candidates.

Reuters/Rachel Mummey Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

Elizabeth Warren is one of the leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

Warren was ranked No. 1 in Insider’s recent “Power Ranking” of who has the best chance of becoming the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.

The 70-year-old former law professor has been surging across multiple polls in support, favorability, enthusiasm, and perceived electability.

Warren and her husband have an estimated combined net worth of $US12 million, according to Forbes. Most of their wealth is held in retirement accounts and real estate. The senator has also brought in hundreds of thousands from book royalties.

A spokesperson for Warren didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Read on for an in-depth look at Warren’s wealth, assets, real estate, and lifestyle.

Reuters

Getty Images/Scott Olsen

Warren raised $US24.6 million in fundraising money in the third quarter of 2019 – more than any other Democratic candidate except Bernie Sanders.

Warren’s 2017 financial disclosures placed her net worth between $US4.6 and $US10.6 million, Business Insider previously reported. Today, Forbes estimates her and her husband Bruce Mann’s combined net worth to be $US12 million.

REUTERS/Mike Blake

Their wealth is held mainly in is held mainly in retirement accounts and real estate, according to Forbes. Warren and her husband have TIAA and CREF accounts, which are available for nonprofit employees and teachers, worth at least $US4 million.

The couple also own two homes: one in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and one in Washington, DC.

Source:Business Insider, Forbes

Warren has been married to Bruce Mann, a professor at Harvard Law School, for almost 40 years.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The couple met at an economics and law conference in Florida when they were both 29 years old, according to CNN.

Mann would be the first male presidential spouse if Warren were elected president.

Karen Pulfer Focht/Reuters

Mann is “unquestionably the quieter half of the couple,” according to MJ Lee and Gregory Krieg, who interviewed the couple for CNN.

“I don’t want to be married to somebody like me. I want to be married to somebody like him,” Warren told CNN. Warren and her first husband, Jim Warren, married when she was 19 and were together for a decade.

The couple’s primary residence is a Victorian-style house in Cambridge, Massachusetts, that they bought in 1995 for $US447,000, per Forbes.

Getty Images Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Today, the two-bedroom, 3,728-square-foot house is worth an estimated $US3.1 million, according to Zillow.

The median home value in Cambridge is $US804,500.

Warren and her husband live with their golden retriever, Bailey, who is sometimes seen at campaign events.

Scott Eisen/Getty Images Bruce Mann, Elizabeth Warren, and their dog, Bailey, near their home in Cambridge.

“We named him after George Bailey, the community banker in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ – a guy who was decent, determined, and saw the best in people,” Warren wrote on Twitter when they got the dog in 2018.

Warren has two children with her ex-husband.

The couple also owns a two-bedroom condo in Washington, DC, that they bought for $US740,000 in 2013.

Google Maps A view of Penn Quarter, where Warren’s condo is located.

The 1,400-square-foot apartment is located in Penn Quarter, a historic neighbourhood with theatres and museums that borders DC’s Chinatown.

The current median home value in the neighbourhood is $US473,200, according to Zillow.

Before she became a senator in 2013, Warren made money teaching, writing books, and consulting.

Leif Skoogfors/Corbis via Getty Images Elizabeth Warren teaches a class at University of Pennsylvania Law School in the early 1990s.

Between 2008 and 2018, tax returns show that Warren and her husband earned about $US10 million, per Forbes. In those years, Warren made at least $US290,000 consulting on legal cases, according to Forbes.

After she became a senator in 2013, Warren stopped her consulting work, but she went on to bring in hundreds of thousands in book royalties.

John Lamparski/WireImage

Warren has published several books, including “The Two-Income Trap” in 2004, “A Fighting Chance” in 2014, and “This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America’s Middle Class” in 2017.

She has co-authored several other books, including “The Fragile Middle Class: Americans in Debt.”

In 2017, Warren and her husband reported an income of $US913,000, according to Newsweek.

Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

The salary of a typical US senator is $US174,000, and Warren also raked in $US430,370 in book royalties. The couple paid paid $US302,000 in taxes that year and donated $US82,000 to charity.

In 2018, Mann made $US400,000 teaching at Harvard, where he’s been working since 2006. The average salary for a Harvard Law professor is about $US145,000, according to Paysa.

While Warren and her husband are reportedly millionaires, their fortune doesn’t come close to placing them among the “ultra-millionaires” the senator plans to tax if she becomes president.

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Warren’s campaign centres around a proposed “Ultra-Millionaire Tax” that calls for a 2% annual tax on households with a net worth between $US50 million and $US1 billion and a 3% annual tax on households with a net worth over $US1 billion, Business Insider’s Taylor Nicole Rogers previously reported.

An Insider poll found that more than half of Americans support Warren’s wealth tax proposal, which the senator has said could generate $US2.75 trillion in revenue in a decade.

Compared to other Democratic presidential candidates, Warren’s net worth falls on the higher end — but she’s far from the richest candidate.

Mike Blake/Reuters

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has an estimated net worth of about $US100,000. Former tech CEO Andrew Yang is worth about $US1 million.

Bernie Sanders and his wife, Jane, are worth an estimated $US2.5 million, according to Forbes. Like Warren, the Vermont senator has brought in significant income from writing books. In both 2016 and 2017, he earned more than $US1 million, largely from book royalties, financial-disclosure documents show.

Forbes estimates that former vice president Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are worth $US9 million.The Bidens made $US15.6 million between 2017 and 2018 from book royalties and paid speaking engagements, according to financial disclosures.

On the upper end of the spectrum, Colorado senator Michael Bennet, worth an estimated $US15 million, and former Maryland representative John Delaney, worth an estimated $US232 million, are both wealthier than Warren.

The richest of the Democrat hopefuls (by a wide margin) is former hedge-fund manager Tom Steyer, who’s worth an estimated $US1.6 billion, according to Forbes.

