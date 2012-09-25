Scott Brown's New Campaign Ad Rips Into Elizabeth Warren For Claiming To Be Native American

Massachusetts Republican Senator Scott Brown went on the attack against his Democratic challenger Elizabeth Warren Monday, releasing a new campaign ad that doubles down on questions about the Harvard law professor’s Native American heritage.



The 30-second spot, which went on air Monday, mashes up news clips from firestorm that erupted over Warren’s heritage earlier this year, when reports revealed that she had identified herself as Native American to employers in the 1990s.

It ends with a particularly damning clip of Warren responding to a newscaster, who asks if there is anything else that is going to come out about the candidate “that we don’t already know.”

“You know, I don’t think so, but who knows?” Warren says, laughing.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

