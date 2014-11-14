Elizabeth Warren Could Become A Lot More Powerful Today

Rumours are circling that Wall Street’s least favourite politician could get a promotion today, says Politico’s .

Senate minority leader Harry Reid (NV) is in private talks with Elizabeth Warren ahead of closed-door leadership elections set for this afternoon.

Everyone already expects that Reid, Dick Durbin (IL), Chuck Shumer (NY), and Patty Murray (WA) will take the top leadership positions in the new Senate minority. But now pundits are saying a new post could be created for the Massachussetts populist.

No one knows much about the potential new position, but any promotion for Warren would help define the now-minority Democrats’ new attitude as an increasingly left-wing caucus.

It could also signal a shift toward heightened partisanship, Politico reported.

We’ll find out.

