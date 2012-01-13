There Are A Bunch Of Hollywood Heavyweights Giving Elizabeth Warren Serious Cash

Photo: Photoshop by Business Insider

Elizabeth Warren has been dubbed Hollywood’s new political “It Girl.”Her campaign has entered the spotlight amongst Hollywood stars.



Big names such as Jeffrey Katzenberg, Barbra Streisand, Norman Lear, Hans Zimmer, Ron Howard and Will Ferrell have donated funds and support to her campaign, Hollywood Reporter reports.

Warren’s campaign revealed Wednesday that she has raised $5.7 million in the last quarter of 2011, beating the $3.2 million raised by her opponent, Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown.

Warren, the thought-leader behind the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, entered the senatorial race after Republicans made it clear they would block her nomination to head the new agency.

