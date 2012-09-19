Wall Street's Worst Nightmare Is Now An Overwhelming favourite To Win Her Senate Race

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The closely-followed U.S. Senate race in Massachusetts between consumer advocate Elizabeth Warren and Republican Senator Scott Brown has been tight this year.Now, Warren is seen as the clear favourite to win, according to the latest senate forecast from the New York Times’ FiveThirtyEight blog.



FiveThirtyEight blogger Nate Silver‘s latest senate forecast shows that Warren has a 64% chance of winning versus the 36% chance for Republican Senator Scott Brown.

Of course, this is bad news for Wall Streeters who want Brown to pull off a win. Unlike Warren, Brown is seen as much more friendly toward Wall Street. Warren, on the other hand, is a huge advocate for financial reform. She’s the former head of the Congressional Oversight Panel for TARP and she also established the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

