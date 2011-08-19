Elizabeth Warren Launches Exploratory Run For Massachusetts Senate

Harvard professor and consumer advocate Elizabeth Warren is exploring a run against Sen. Scott Brown next year.



The former Obama administration official who founded the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau left the White House last month when it became clear the Senate would not confirm her to head the new department.

Brown won election in January 2010 to fill the seat vacated by the death of Sen. Ted Kennedy.

Warren embarked on a “listening tour” across the state this week, The Boston Globe reports.

Her campaign website only asks for contact information and links to her Facebook page and a link to donate to the campaign.

Among the other Democratic candidates seeking to challenge Brown next year are City Year founder Alan Khazei, Newton mayor Setti Warren, and state representative Thomas Conroy.

