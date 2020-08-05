Elizabeth Warren calls for insider-trading investigation after Kodak shares spike 2,190%

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate possible insider trading of Eastman Kodak shares before the public announcement of a $US765 million government loan to make drug ingredients.

Kodak shares spiked as much as 2,190% in the two days following the announcement, yet it also gained as much as 26% the day before information of the loan was made publicly available.

“This is just the latest example of unusual trading activity involving a major Trump administration decision,” Warren wrote in the letter dated Monday.

Warren urged the SEC to probe individuals and corporate entities making large trades of Kodak stock before the July 28 announcement, as well as whether anyone inside Kodak shared information on the loan before it was made public.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren urged the Securities and Exchange Commission to look into possible insider trading of Eastman Kodak stock after its price surged on news of a $US765 million government loan.

Warren called on the agency to probe “several instances of unusual trading activity prior to the announcement of this deal” in a letter dated Monday. The loan, meant to aid Kodak in producing drug ingredients to fight coronavirus, was publicly announced on July 28.

Following the announcement, Kodak stock leaped as much as 350%. Shares soared even higher on July 29, at once point reaching a two-day gain of 2,190%. Yet the stock gained as much as 26% on the day before the announcement, raising questions as to whether insiders traded on information of the government loan.



“This is just the latest example of unusual trading activity involving a major Trump administration decision,” Warren wrote. The senator cited past letters regarding possible insider trading of defence stocks and commodities before administration attacks in Iran.

The Massachusetts Democrat noted the rally could have originated from the premature publication of the government loan. The Wall Street Journal reported on July 29 that stories and tweets from TV stations in Kodak’s hometown of Rochester, NY possibly alerted traders to the news. Kodak’s trading volume reached 1.6 million shares by the end of the day, well above the average daily volume of 231,000 over the previous month.



Warren asked the SEC to look into individuals and corporate entities making large trades of Kodak stock before the July 28 announcement, the extent to which such parties were privy to nonpublic information, and whether they shared information on the loan. The agency should also probe whether Kodak complied with relevant disclosure requirements after early reports announced the deal.

Kodak traded at $US15.38 per share as of 12:17 p.m. ET Tuesday, up 273% year-to-date.



