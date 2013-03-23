Elizabeth Warren Is Writing A Book

APSenator Elizabeth Warren is writing her 10th book, says the Washington Post, and it will be called ‘Rigged’.



The Harvard Law professor turned Massachusetts politician will be writing about her time spent on the Hill after the financial crisis chairing Congressional oversight panels and starting the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

From WaPo:

“The title refers to how the economic system is too often rigged against families that work hard and play by the rules. The story is national, but it’s also personal. These are issues close to my heart,” said Warren…

We’ll be waiting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.