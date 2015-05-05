Elizabeth Warren is still hovering over Wall Street

The latest Bloomberg Markets cover story profiles populist Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Massachusetts) efforts to reform Wall Street.

Or, as the financial magazine put it: “BE AFRAID. BE VERY AFRAID. Why Elizabeth Warren makes Wall Street tremble”:

The story, by Katrina Brooker, looked at Warren’s ability to dig out tiny legislative details important to financial institutions — such as an “item tucked into page 615 of a 1,603-page spending package — and then call attention to them as an unfair giveaway to the wealthiest 1%.

Brooker took note of one jarring instance where Warren called out Citigroup on the Senate floor.

“So let me say this to anyone who is listening at Citi. I agree with you, Dodd-Frank isn’t perfect,” Warren declared. “It should have broken you into pieces.”

“Warren turned Citi into exactly the kind of villain so many people suspect lurks in the backrooms of the Capitol,” Brooker wrote. “In one particularly striking moment, she connected nine top government officials — including Treasury Secretary Jacob J. Lew — directly to the megabank. She invoked Teddy Roosevelt, her favourite trust-busting president, who took on the big corporations of his day.”

