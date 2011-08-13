Elizabeth Warren Is Beginning To Make Noises About A Potential Senate Run

Elizabeth Warren, who was the force behind the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, before being passed over to head it up, is edging closer to running for the Senate in Massachusetts.



The Harvard professor and Oklahoma native has hired two aides who helped lead Democratic Governor Deval Patrick’s statewide campaigns, and will probably make a decision within weeks, the New York Times reports.

Yesterday, she wrote a post for Blue Mass, a liberal blog, all but declaring her intention to seek Republican Senator Scott Brown’s seat in 2012:

“Last week, my role setting up the consumer agency ended. My husband and I packed up the car and made it back to our home of 17 years in Massachusetts.

“I left Washington, but I don’t plan to stop fighting for middle class families. I spent years working against special interests and have the battle scars to show it – and I have no intention of stopping now. It is time for me to think hard about what role I can play next to help rebuild a middle class that has been hacked at, chipped at, and pulled at for more than a generation—and that that is under greater strain every day.”

Warren’s candidacy will be interesting to watch should she decide to run. As arguably the purest anti-Wall Street voice in the country, she has the potential to become a powerful political force in Massachusetts.

