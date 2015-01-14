Elizabeth Warren Just Actually Ruled Out Running For President In 2016

AP Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts).

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) finally, definitively said she would not run for president in 2016.

In an interview with Fortune magazine published Tuesday, the liberal favourite stopped dodging questions and directly said she was not going to run for president.

“No,” she said, succinctly.

Warren previously would answer the question only in the present tense: “I’m not running for president.”

When interviewers pressed her again and again whether she would rule out running for president in the future, she demurred.

This ambiguity left hope for Democratic activists who want a more liberal alternative to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 primary. Warren, a prominent critic of Wall Street abuses, was arguably the most viable Clinton challenger, and her new definitive statement on the race could shift more attention to rivals like Gov. Martin O’Malley (D-Maryland), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), and former Sen. Jim Webb (D-Virginia).

In her interview with Fortune, Warren said whomever Democrats ultimately nominate would “need to speak to America’s families about the economic crisis in this country” to win the general election.

“It starts with the recognition that Washington works for the rich and powerful and not for America’s families,” she continued. “From there, it has to go into what changes we need to make, and that gets back to education, infrastructure, and research.”

