Elizabeth Warren: I Created 'Occupy Wall Street'

Massachusetts Senate candidate, consumer activist, and Wall Street Enemy #1 Elizabeth Warren took credit for the Occupy Wall Street movement in a new interview with The Daily Beast.



“I created much of the intellectual foundation for what they do,” she told Samuel Jacobs. “I support what they do.”

Warren, who was once a registered Republican, said she decided to enter politics because she realised “I can’t just leave this to people who are going to wreck the lives of millions of American families if they get the chance.”

Read the full interview here >

