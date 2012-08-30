Elizabeth Warren Shredded Chris Christie's Keynote Speech

Photo: AP

Elizabeth Warren, who is running for Sen. Scott Brown’s Massachusetts Senate seat, slammed New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s keynote address last night with an email to supporters today.She went after Republicans, saying they reversed 50 years of progressive economic policy when they attacked unions, wages and pensions. The feisty email comes as Warren is set to have a big speaking role at next week’s Democratic National Convention.



Warren wrote that Christie’s speech blames the American public:

Tonight, Chris Christie and the Republicans told the American people that we’re to blame for our broken economy. He told families to tighten their belts. He told seniors to live on less. He told teachers to stop fighting for fair pay.

She then escalated the rhetoric even further:

He never, ever mentioned how much more the richest have taken, and he had no mention that those who broke our economy still haven’t been held accountable.

In the email, she says that at the end of the Great Depression the U.S. made a decision to “invest in ourselves, in our kids, and in our future” for half of a century.

And it worked. For nearly 50 years, as our country got richer, our families got richer—and as our families got richer, our country got richer.

And then about 30 years ago, our country moved in a different direction. New leadership attacked wages. They attacked pensions. They attacked health care. They attacked unions. And now we find ourselves in a very different world from the one our parents and grandparents built.

Last month, it was announced last month that she will speak right before former President Bill Clinton at the DNC next Wednesday, so this could very well be seen as Warren testing the waters for her speech.

