Elizabeth Warren praises George H. W. Bush for reportedly saying he'll vote for Hillary Clinton

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images For EMILY’s List Sen. Elizabeth Warren addresses a crowd at an Emily’s List event during the Democratic National Convention.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren praised former President George H. W. for reportedly saying he will vote for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

During a press call hosted by Pennsylvania Democratic senate candidate Katie McGinty, the Massachusetts senator told reporters that Donald Trump’s candidacy posed a unique threat to the US that Republicans should not ignore.

“I think he’s right to support Hillary Clinton,” Warren said of Bush.

“In my view, it’s not a hard question,” she continued. “Donald Trump should get nowhere near the White House. Hillary Clinton is hardworking, well qualified, and she has run on a very progressive agenda. I feel it’s my job and the job of a lot of people across this country to help her get elected and help her be a successful president based on that agenda.”

The former president reportedly told several attendees of a recent party hosted by the Points of Light Foundation that he was planning on backing the former secretary of state in November over his party’s nominee.

The Bush family has been highly critical of Trump.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush repeatedly criticised the real-estate magnate during his 2016 presidential bid, while his mother, former First Lady Barbara Bush, said she was “sick” of Trump’s bombastic rhetoric.

The former governor, former first lady, and both presidents Bush have declined to endorse the Republican presidential nominee.

Warren’s comments came during a call in which the longtime consumer advocate and McGinty discussed Wells Fargo’s recent decision to fire thousands of employees for opening fraudulent accounts in order to inflate account sales numbers to meet quotas.

