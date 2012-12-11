Elizabeth Warren Is Doing Everything She Can To Avoid Endorsing A Fiscal Cliff Solution

Photo: Wikimedia/Twp

Despite her growing national profile, Massachusetts Senator-elect Elizabeth Warren is so far staying quiet on the fiscal cliff negotiations. In an interview with the Boston Globe Sunday, her first since the election, Warren wouldn’t give any details on the kind of package she would support, or even say whether she liked anything that was on the table.



Via the Globe:

She declined to describe specific tax rates and spending cuts she would endorse as part of a deal to avert the mandatory tax hikes and spending cuts that will take effect at month’s end unless Washington reaches a deal.

She kept her options open when it came to accepting a deal. “I don’t know how to answer the question,” she said. “Let’s see what they’ve got.”

On the campaign trail, Warren advocated for the expiration of the Bush tax cuts for the top two per cent of earners, as well as the elimination of tax benefits for oil and agriculture industries, and a reduction in military spending.

On the top of Cabinet appointments, Warren did say that she believes Massachusetts Senator John Kerry would be “an extraordinary” replacement for Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State, but declined to say whether she thinks President Obama should appoint Kerry over United Nations Ambassador Susan Rice.

