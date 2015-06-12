Elizabeth Warren fires back at Jamie Dimon: 'I fully understand the system' and 'that's what they don't like about me'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) fired back at Jamie Dimon over the JPMorgan Chase CEO’s comments that he

doesn’t “know if she fully understands the global banking system.”

In an interview with the Huffington Post published on Friday, Warren said that Dimon had it completely backwards.

“The problem for these guys is that I fully understand the system, and I understand how they make their money, and that’s what they don’t like about me,” Warren said.

When asked if Dimon was “mansplaining” banking to a ranking member on the Senate banking committee, Warren demurred.

“We’ll have to call in a mansplaining expert,” Warren said.

The spat between Dimon and Warren is the latest fight between the senator and high-profile Wall Street figures. Warren has been an outspoken critic of the finance industry for years, grilling finance industry leaders from her Senate banking committee post and helping to establish the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Warren didn’t pull her punches in the Huff Post interview on Friday, saying that banks should not be upset at tough regulations if taxpayer money is involved.

“If banking is boring, the regulatory part can be boring too,” Warren said. “If you want to go out and take risks, ok, go do it. But don’t do it within the structure of a bank that gets backed up by the federal government.”

Listen to the full interview below, via HuffPost:

