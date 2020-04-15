Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden for president

Scott Olson/Getty Images Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign rally.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren formally endorsed former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in a Wednesday morning video.

Warren’s nod comes after both Sen. Bernie Sanders and former President Barack Obama endorsed Biden earlier this week.

The Massachusetts Senator officially ended her own presidential campaign on March 5 after a disappointing finish on Super Tuesday, including losing her home state of Massachusetts to Biden.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren formally endorsed former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president in a Wednesday morning video.

Warren’s nod comes after both Sen. Bernie Sanders, who dropped out of the presidential race on April 8, and former President Barack Obama endorsed Biden earlier this week.

In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VrfBtJvFee — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020

In her endorsement video, Warren gave a nod to Biden’s humble beginnings (for years, Biden has jokingly referred to himself as “Middle-Class Joe”), and commended him for dedicated his entire adult life to public service. She also praised him for bringing comfort and healing to Boston after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

“Empathy matters. And in this moment of crisis, it is more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government,” Warren said. “Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods.”

The Massachusetts Senator officially ended her own presidential campaign on March 5 after a disappointing finish on Super Tuesday, including losing her home state of Massachusetts to Biden.

Warren, one of the nation’s top bankruptcy lawyers, and Biden have clashed on policy, with Warren even grilling Biden on banking and consumer protection legislation in congressional hearings she testified at as a Harvard Law Professor before she was elected to the US Senate.

Warren built her campaign on a message of “big structural change” focused on centering the voices and needs of working people over big corporations and billionaires, frequently disagreeing with her rivals on everything from health care (Warren supports Medicare for All), climate policy, and expanding free college.

But in a broad overture to Sanders’ and Warren’s voters, Biden has now adopted some of the highly progressive, worker-focused plans that defined Warren’s presidential campaign, including her bankruptcy reform legislation that the two disagreed over so many years ago.

“Among all the other candidates I competed with in the Democratic primary, there’s no one I’ve agreed with 100% of the time over the years,” Warren said. “But one thing I appreciate about Joe Biden is he will always tell you where he stands. When you disagree, he’ll listen…and he’s shown throughout the campaign that when you come up with new facts fo a good argument, he’s not too afraid or too proud to be persuaded. “

And in Obama’s endorsement video of Biden, he too commended Sanders for his lifelong advocacy on behalf of working-class people and gave a shoutout to Warren’s “big structural change” messaging, encouraging Democrats not to look to the past, but to embrace bold new solutions for the future.

Warren invoked a similar theme in her own endorsement video.

“When Donald Trump is gone, we will need to do more than heal a nation that has been bitterly divided. We will need to rebuild and transform our country. And I’ve seen Joe Biden help a nation rebuild,” Warren said, referring to the former VP’s work on the Recovery Act after the 2008 financial crisis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.