A group photo of all the 2020 female Democratic presidential candidates is going viral now that Elizabeth Warren has dropped out

Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to supporters in Monterey Park, California, on March 2, 2020.

Sen. Elizabeth Woman is planning on dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

After The New York Times first reported the news, people on Twitter started sharing a photo of female Democratic candidates from a Vogue profile published at the start of their campaigns.

The photo shows Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Tulsi Gabbard smiling and giving each other high fives.

People on Twitter are using the photo to reflect on the 2020 election and thank the women for running for president.

Warren was the last woman with a fighting chance in the presidential election and was once a front-runner for the nomination.

In dropping out of the race she will follow in the footsteps of senators Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris, and Kirsten Gillibrand, and self-help author Marianne Williamson. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has yet to drop out of the race, but she is consistently at the bottom of the polls.

When news broke that Warren was dropping out, people started sharing a photo from a Vogue feature from July 2019, titled “Madam President? Five Candidates on What It Will Take to Shatter the Most Stubborn Glass Ceiling.”

Photos for the story were taken by Annie Leibovitz, and the main image shows Warren, Harris, Klobuchar, Gabbard, and Gillibrand smiling and high-fiving.

People now are reflecting on the image on Twitter from the early stages of the primaries, applauding the women for their campaigns.

Breaks my heart. This is how we started the primary. https://t.co/OaajEuQ0zo — Gabriel Masi (@gabrielmasi_) March 5, 2020

The amount of strength in this photo is in-freaking-credible. Never underestimate the power of a group of women fighting for change. Thank you to each and every one of these women for paving the way and inspiring the rest of us. https://t.co/mhbVveZK1B — Shalini Raichur (@shalalalini3) March 5, 2020

Mourning the loss of the last of these amazing competitors and leaders as Presidential candidates. #SheBelieves #thankyouelizabethwarren https://t.co/KZVGxXwato — lauren roy (@5Grlz) March 5, 2020

Seeing this pic again just broke me. Several smart, strategic, WORTHY women in this race, and we are down to two septuagenarian white men with not an actionable plan between them. What the (and I cannot stress this enough) FUCK is wrong with us?! https://t.co/eHuiW8jlcl — Cassie Jackson (@cassajax) March 5, 2020

It didn’t happen this time. But we keep making historic gains for women Presidential candidates, and one day soon, one of them will make it. #electwomen https://t.co/CqNUsv2kqh — Jenna Tosh (@JennaCTosh) March 5, 2020

While we haven’t heard the last from these women, damn, today is hard to swallow. #WarrenDemocrat https://t.co/v0gOxwvtIO — Josh Stickney (@joshstickney) March 5, 2020

This meant everything. Thank you ladies, from the bottom of my heart. @ewarren, I'm sorry for not fighting harder for you. You deserved better. https://t.co/B3sa5vNk55 — Dani Miller (@DaniMiller316) March 5, 2020

So, so much love for all of these incredible, formidable women. https://t.co/FYW04Ysckp — Cole Johnson (@coleandrewj) March 5, 2020

The glass ceiling is very much intact. Sigh. https://t.co/61DKEOL03Q — TiffanyK (@Just_a_Tiff) March 5, 2020

IMHO, none of these qualified women got nearly as much credit and consideration as they deserved. My heart is broken that none of them made it. I'll scream and cry for a while, and then I'm gonna work even harder with y'all to help fix our broken, misogynistic society. ???????????????? https://t.co/7Bj1Jh0i0K — Gary Wright II (@garywright2) March 5, 2020

Thanks ladies. This wasn’t our year but every time a qualified female candidate runs we get a little closer. https://t.co/hbZAgDpufo — Kim LaFontana (@kimlafontana) March 5, 2020

