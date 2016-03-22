'Trump is a loser': Elizabeth Warren tweetstorms against Donald Trump

Elizabeth Warren took Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to task Tuesday over his business record and provocative campaign-trail comments.

The Massachusetts senator slammed Trump in a series of tweets, repeatedly calling him a “loser” while dismissing his “scam” businesses.

“Let’s be honest – @realDonaldTrump is a loser. Count all his failed businesses. See how he cheated people w/ scams like Trump U,” Warren said, referring to Trump University, the real-estate magnate’s embattled for-profit college.

She posted a similar, longer message on Facebook as well.

View Warren’s tweets below:

See how @realDonaldTrump kept his father’s empire afloat using strategic corporate bankruptcies to skip out on debt.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) March 21, 2016

Listen to experts who say @realDonaldTrump might have more money today if he’d put his inheritance in an index fund & left it alone.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) March 21, 2016

.@RealDonaldTrump knows he’s a loser. His insecurities are on parade: petty bullying, attacks on women, cheap racism, flagrant narcissism.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) March 21, 2016

But Warren also warned of the danger of not taking Trump’s candidacy seriously.

But just because @realDonaldTrump is a loser everywhere else doesn’t mean he’ll lose this election.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) March 21, 2016

.@RealDonaldTrump stands ready to tear apart an America that was built on values like decency, community, and concern for our neighbours.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) March 21, 2016

Many of history’s worst authoritarians started out as losers — and @realDonaldTrump is a serious threat.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) March 21, 2016

The way I see it, it’s our job to make sure @realDonaldTrump ends this campaign every bit the loser that he started it.

— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) March 21, 2016

