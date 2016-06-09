Elizabeth Warren torches GOP leaders: 'They just want Donald to quit being so vulgar and obvious about it'

After going toe-to-toe with Donald Trump on social media, Sen. Elizabeth Warren has a new mission: Tie the controversial presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s reluctant GOP allies in Congress to his controversial rhetoric.

In prepared remarks that Warren is set to deliver at the American Constitutional Society on Thursday, the outspoken progressive senator slammed House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for blocking some of President Barack Obama’s judicial nominees, including the president’s pick to fill the US Supreme Court vacancy.

“Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell want Donald Trump to appoint the next generation of judges. They want those judges to tilt the law to favour big business and billionaires like Trump,” Warren’s remarks said.

“They just want Donald to quit being so vulgar and obvious about it.”

In her speech, Warren repeatedly attempted to connect Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric with mainstream GOP policies, saying that Trump “isn’t a different kind of candidate” than other Republicans.

“He’s a Mitch McConnell kind of candidate,” Warren said. “Exactly the kind of candidate you’d expect from a Republican Party whose script for several years has been to execute a full-scale assault on the integrity of our courts. Blockading judicial appointments so Donald Trump can fill them. Smearing and intimidating nominees who do not pledge allegiance to the financial interests of the rich and the powerful.”

Warren’s speech also took aim at Trump directly over his suggestion that Indiana-born US District Judge Gonzalo Curiel cannot fairly preside over lawsuits against Trump University because of his Mexican heritage.

“Judge Curiel is one of countless American patriots who has spent decades quietly serving his country, sometimes at great risk to his own life. Donald Trump is a loud, nasty, thin-skinned fraud who has never risked anything for anyone and serves nobody but himself,” Warren’s remarks said.

“Judge Curiel has survived far worse than Donald Trump. He has survived actual assassination attempts. He’ll have no problem surviving Trump’s nasty temper tantrums.”

Over the past several months, Warren has emerged as one of the most outspoken Trump critics.

She’s slammed the real-estate magnate in speeches, and repeatedly taken to Twitter to rail against his inflammatory comments about immigrants.

The senator’s role as an attack dog has raised speculation that she may be on the shortlist as a potential Vice Presidential pick for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The Huffington Post reported on Wednesday that outgoing Sen. Minority Leader Harry Reid believes Warren should be Clinton’s running mate, despite the majority leaders earlier reservations.

For his part, Trump hasn’t taken Warren’s comments lying down.

In May, ridiculed Warren in interviews and online, referencing years-old revelations that the senator identified herself as Native American on paperwork while teaching at Harvard University.

“I find it offensive that Goofy Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to as Pocahontas, pretended to be Native American to get in Harvard,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

But the presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s penchant for igniting controversy has put many Congressional GOP leaders in a bind.

At a press conference unveiling his package of policy proposals aimed at taking on poverty, Ryan was forced to condemn Trump’s comments about Curiel as racist.

“Claiming a person can’t do their job because of race is sort of like the textbook definition of a racist comment,” the House speaker said during a Tuesday news conference.

