Elizabeth Warren excoriates Trump: 'Nasty' female voters can't wait to 'get you out of our lives forever'

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images For EMILY’s List Sen. Elizabeth Warren addresses a crowd at an Emily’s List event during the Democratic National Convention.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren riffed on Donald Trump’s remark that Hillary Clinton is “such a nasty woman.”

“Nasty women are tough, nasty women are smart, and nasty women vote. On November 8, we nasty women are going to walk our nasty feet to cast our nasty votes to get you out of our lives forever,” Warren told a crowd in New Hampshire on Monday.

Joining Hillary Clinton and a number of Democratic officials at a campaign rally, the populist firebrand reiterated her criticism of Trump’s 2005 boasts about groping and kissing women without permission.

“He thinks that because he’s a celebrity, he can rate women from one to ten. He thinks that because he has a mouth full of tic tacs he can force himself on any woman within groping distance,” Warren said. “I’ve got news for you, Donald Trump: Women have had it with guys like you.”

She touted issues like Clinton’s college affordability plan, and insisted that the US “won’t build Donald Trump’s stupid wall.”

Shortly after Warren’s speech, Clinton quipped that she enjoyed watching the senator’s Trump takedowns, joking that Warren “gets under his thin skin like nobody else.”

“I could listen to Elizabeth go on all day,” Clinton said.

Warren has emerged as one of the most outspoken Trump critics on the left, attacking the real-estate mogul’s business record, critiquing his rhetoric about minorities, and calling on him to release his tax returns.

Trump has repeatedly made Warren the target of his barbs, calling her “goofy” and a “racist” for her previous claim that she had Native American heritage.

