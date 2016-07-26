'We trusted you!': Elizabeth Warren repeatedly heckled, booed during DNC speech

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was repeatedly heckled Monday night as she delivered a speech endorsing Hillary Clinton to the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

“We trusted you! We trusted you!” chanted factions of the audience comprised of individuals who were apparent supporters of Bernie Sanders and were seemingly upset with Warren’s endorsement of Clinton.

Loud boos and jeers came soon after, when the Massachusetts senator said it was imperative that Clinton and Tim Kaine, her running mate, were elected to the White House.

And toward the end of Warren’s speech, the more progressive delegates began chanting again.

“Goldman Sachs! Goldman Sachs!” portions of the crowd chanted.

Chants of “tax Wall Street” also came from the crowd.

California Bernie delegates chanting “Tax Wall Street!” over Elizabeth Warren, for some reason. pic.twitter.com/eb36JKh5v5

— Josh Barro (@jbarro) July 26, 2016

While the audience was raucous at times during the progressive firebrand’s address, it was far tamer than when the convention was gaveled in during the afternoon.

The divide between Sanders and Clinton supporters deepened over the weekend after leaked DNC emails published by Wikileaks revealed top Democratic officials used the party apparatus to tip the scales against he Vermont senator.

As a result, DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz announced she would resign after the convention.

