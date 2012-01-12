Elizabeth Warren DESTROYS Scott Brown In 4th Quarter Fundraising

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Elizabeth Warren‘s campaign announced today that she has raised $5.7 million in the last quarter of 2011, far outweighing the $3.2 million raised by her opponent, Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown, the Boston Globe reports. Warren’s website says that 23,000 Massachusetts donors gave an average of $64 to her campaign in the last three months, bringing her total contributions to $8.8 million since she declared her candidacy in mid-September.



She now has $6 million to spend, less than half of Scott Brown’s $12.8 million. But Warren is currently leading Brown by a four point margin, according to the latest UMass Amherst Poll.

The Harvard law professor is on her way to becoming the best-funded candidate in 2012. With advertising rates at a premium in Massachusetts, the race there is likely to be one of the most expensive this election season.

Democrats are counting on a victory in Massachusetts in order to maintain control of the Senate.

