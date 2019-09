We’re still sceptical about the level of micromanagement and paternalism that seem to be contemplated under the CFPA. But TARP watchdog Elizabeth Warren penned a contentious defence of the CFPA over at Baseline Scenario that is at least worth considering. And she is defending the CFPA in this video below.



