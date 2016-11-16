ELIZABETH WARREN: Trump's team is full of lobbyists, Wall Streeters, and 'the kind of people he ran against'

Senator Elizabeth Warren is attacking President-elect Donald Trump as a hypocrite based on his appointments to his transition team and possible members of his Cabinet.

In a conversation with Wall Street Journal Washington Bureau Chief Jerry Seib, Warren said that Trump ran on a platform of getting big money, Wall Street, and lobbyist influence out of Washington, and so far he has done the opposite.

“I think that the clearest point that comes out of this election is that the American people do not want Wall Street to run their government,” said Senator Warren. “They do not want corporate executives to be the ones who are calling the shots in Washington. What Donald Trump is doing is that he’s putting together a transition team that’s full of lobbyists – the kind of people he actually ran against.”

Currently, the top two rumoured picks for Secretary of the Treasury are Steve Mnuchin — a former Goldman Sachs employee and hedge fund manager — and Wilbur Ross — another long-time private equity fund manager. Also being considered was Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan.

Of note, long-time Trump supporter and hedge fund titan Carl Icahn said he had spoken to Trump about Ross and Mnuchin. In a tweet on Tuesday, he called the reported finalists “two of the smartest people I know.“

In addition to denouncing Trump’s Wall Street connections, Warren also called the president-elect out on appointing Steve Bannon as one of his top advisors. Bannon is considered a white nationalist and previously ran the alt-right website Breitbart which is known for at-times anti-Semitic, misogynist, and Islamophobic views.

“This is a man who says, by his very presence, that this is a White House that will embrace bigotry,” said Warren about Bannon while speaking to an audience of company executives. “I just want to underline something that every one of you know: bigotry is bad for business. Bigotry is not what your employees expect. Bigotry is not what your customers expect.”

