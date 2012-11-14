After Yesterday, Elizabeth Warren Is A Little Closer To Sitting On The Senate Banking Committee

Elizabeth Warren before a Congressional hearing.

Photo: Getty Images/Alex Wong

We know that the last thing Wall Street wants is Senator-Elect Elizabeth Warren, architect of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, sitting on the Senate Banking Committee.But a few things have happened in the last couple of days that may make their worst nightmare come true.



There are two Democratic Senators leaving the Banking Committee next session, Herb Kohl (D-WI) and Daniel Akaka (D-HI). Naturally, that leaves two open spots for senior (and just about everyone is more senior than Warren) people who want them.

One of the names floated around to grab one of those seats was New York’s Kirsten Gillibrand, but yesterday, according to The Hill, she said she wasn’t interested in the job.

From The Hill:

A spokesman in Gillibrand’s office confirmed a report in Capitol New York on Monday that the junior senator from New York would not seek a spot on the committee. Multiple news outlets had previously speculated that Gillibrand could seek a spot on the panel, adding to the list of contenders Warren might have to face for a spot on the committee.

Another name that has been floated around to take a spot is Delaware Senator Chris Coons, but he and his people have been mum on the whole situation.

Rhode Island Democrat and Banking Committee member Jack Reed, though, has not been mum about what who he wants to see join the group, according to Politico’s Ben White.

From a top Dem source: “[Sen. Jack] Reed (D-R.I.) is pushing hard for [Warren] to get on Banking, but there are many bank lobbyists pushing to keep her off … theoretically sending her either to Finance or Judiciary instead. If she really wants Banking, it will be very tough politically to keep her off.”

The speculation about the Judiciary Committee stems from all the time Warren spent as a Harvard law professor. The Finance Committee speculation comes from the possibility that Senator John Kerry (D-MA) who sits on that committee, may be tapped for Hillary Clinton’s job at the State Department.

More on this forthcoming.

