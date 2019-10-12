Elizabeth Warren brought down the house at CNN's LGBTQ town hall with a fiery answer on same-sex marriage

Screenshot via CNN Elizabeth Warren.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts brought down the house at Thursday night’s series of CNN town halls on LGBTQ rights.

The town-hall event spanned several hours, but Warren had the line of the night when Morgan Cox, a Texas businessman who is chairman of the Human Rights Campaign’s board of directors, asked her a question.

“Let’s say you’re on the campaign trail and a supporter approaches you and says, ‘Senator, I am old-fashioned and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman,’ what is your response?”

“Well, I’m going to assume it’s a guy who says that. And I’m going to say to just marry one woman, I’m cool with that – assuming you can find one,” Warren said to loud cheers and applause from the crowd.

This Elizabeth Warren answer was quite a moment at CNN #EqualityTownHall pic.twitter.com/ThpI7YSO8M — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) October 11, 2019



On a more serious note, Warren also addressed her plans to ensure LGBTQ Americans are protected under federal civil rights law, increase the access and affordability of HIV and AIDS drugs, and discussed her own personal and political history on the issue.

Warren said she regretted criticising a 2012 judicial ruling that allowed a transgender incarcerated person to receive state-funded transition surgery.

“Yeah, it was a bad answer. And I believe that everyone is entitled to medical care and medical care that they need and that includes people who are transgender,” Warren said.

When CNN anchor Chris Cuomo asked if there was ever a time when Warren, who grew up in Oklahoma and identified as a Republican for many years, didn’t support same-sex marriage, Warren said there wasn’t.

“To me it’s about what I learned in the church I grew up in…it truly is about the preciousness of each and every life,” Warren said of her faith. “And the hatefulness frankly always really shocked me, especially for people of faith, because I think the whole foundation is the worth of every single human being.”

