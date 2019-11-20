Elizabeth Warren calls out Trump adviser Stephen Miller as a 'white nationalist' in new plan to combat hate

Scott Olson/Getty Images and Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images 2020 Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren and White House adviser Stephen Miller.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren rolled out a new plan to tackle the threat of white supremacy on Tuesday. She blasted White House adviser Stephen Miller as a “white supremacist” and pledged to use “every tool” available to combat white nationalist violence if she wins the White House in 2020.

The Democratic presidential candidate listed a spate of racially motivated attacks in the last five years: the 2015 South Carolina church shooting; the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia; the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack; and the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas that targeted Latinos and killed 22 people back in August.

Warren said President Trump failed to address the threat of future attacks – and promised to shore up resources at the FBI and the Justice Department to renew their focus on domestic terrorism.

“Unfortunately, the current administration has chosen to ignore the threat posed by white nationalists and affiliated violent extremists. Donald Trump has openly stoked these fires,” Warren wrote in the plan. “He has cozied up to white nationalists – even hiring some, like Stephen Miller, into his White House.”

Miller, the architect of Trump’s hardline immigration agenda, has faced increasing pressure to resign from the White House. Last week, a bombshell report from the Southern Poverty Law Centre revealed he had exchanged links promoting white nationalist theories with a reporter from Breitbart, a right-wing publication.

The email trove dated back to the period between 2015 and 2016 when Miller served as a policy aide to Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama. Miller shared links to white nationalist websites and encouraged the site to draw parallels between immigration and “Camp of the Saints,” a notoriously racist 1970s novel.

Several prominent Democrats called on Miller to resign, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. The New York congresswoman slammed Miller as “a bonafide white nationalist.”

The White House, however, stood behind Miller, telling The New York Times that the SPLC “libels, slanders and defames conservatives.”

After the mass shooting in El Paso, Warren condemned Trump as a white supremacist in an interview with The Times, saying he had “given aid and comfort” to their ranks. Other Democratic candidates also labelled Trump as a white supremacist at the time.

Last year, the FBI logged over 7,000 hate crimes in the United States. And during a September address, then-acting secretary of homeland security Kevin McAleenan described white nationalism as “one of the most dangerous threats to the United States,” the Washington Post reported.

