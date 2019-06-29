How Elizabeth Warren rose from a nearly broke Midwestern upbringing to a top Democratic presidential candidate — and Wall Street's worst enemy

- Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren has forged a political identity as a fighter who wants to level the playing field for the American middle class.
- Warren’s life trajectory has taken her from the prairies of Oklahoma to the classrooms of Harvard Law School and finally into the halls of Congress.
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren has forged a political identity as a fighter aiming to level the playing field for the American middle class.
First a respected academic, Warren rose to national prominence after the 2008 financial crisis. When she arrived to Washington, she blasted the lack of government accountability for the banks and financiers that nearly caused an economic meltdown.
Then she ran for the Senate in 2012 and won a competitive race against Republican incumbent Scott Brown, becoming the first female senator to represent Massachusetts.
Now she is seeking the presidency, centering her campaign on a progressive vision to tilt the economic scales of power away from corporations and the rich.
On the campaign trail, she regularly talks about a critical juncture in her childhood: her mother’s decision to get a minimum-wage job answering phones at Sears.
In the 1960s, Warren’s father suffered a heart attack. He then lost his job as a salesman in Oklahoma City, and their options were very limited. Suddenly, the Warren family risked losing their home and were on the brink of financial ruin.
She credits her mother’s minimum-wage job with keeping the family out of poverty, which gave them the money to pay the bills and stay afloat during hard times. She pointed out that a similar job could support a family of three then.
“It’s a story about government. And about no matter how hard you work, the rules made by the people in government will still make the big difference in your life,” she said at a presidential candidate forum earlier this year.
Warren has steadily risen in the polls, overtaking former Vice President Joe Biden in some early state surveys in Iowa and New Hampshire. Her signature ideas like the wealth tax has powered fiercely populist campaign – and the soak-the-rich approach is electrifying voters eager to curb gaping income inequality within American society.
Here’s how Warren rose from a nearly broke Midwestern upbringing to a top Democratic presidential contender – and Wall Street’s worst enemy.
Elizabeth Warren was born Elizabeth Herring in Norman, Oklahoma on June 12, 1949. Growing up, her family called her ‘Betsy.’
Warren had three older brothers, all of whom later served in the military.
Source: Biography
A brilliant student, Warren skipped the sixth grade. And the family later moved to Oklahoma City so she could attend a better school.
In the 1960s, Warren’s father suffered a heart attack and lost his job. Warren credits her mother Pauline’s decision to get a job at Sears with rescuing her family from financial ruin. Warren said: ‘That minimum-wage job saved our home, and my mother saved our family.’
Source: The New York Times, CNN
By the age of 16, Warren was the state debate champion and graduating high school. She enrolled at George Washington University that same year on a debate scholarship and had a desire to become a teacher.
Source: Biography.com,CNN
Warren dropped out of GW during her sophomore year to marry her high-school boyfriend. She later graduated from the University of Houston, moved to New Jersey and gave birth to her first daughter Amelia in 1971.
Source: The New Yorker, Biography.com
In 1980, Warren married her second husband, Harvard Law School Professor Bruce Mann. After earning her law degree, Warren went on to teach law at the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Law School among other schools.
Source: CNN
Warren spent much of her academic career researching why Americans filed for bankruptcy. She found most financial victims were middle-class families who had faced a devastating personal event: job loss, divorce, or health problems. Her research overturned traditional ideas of who experienced financial hardship and why.
Source: The Boston Globe
Lawmakers in Washington began relying on Warren’s financial expertise and she travelled there to testify on various bills. During the 2008 financial crisis, she was appointed to head the panel overseeing the $US700 billion bailout fund, known as the Troubled Assets Relief Program.
Source: The New Yorker
As head of the bailout fund, she criticised Obama’s Treasury secretary Timothy Geithner for not doing more for small businesses and homeowners impacted by the financial crisis. In his memoir, Geithner said Warren’s oversight hearings resembled ‘made-for-YouTube inquisitions rather than serious inquiries.’
Source: The New York Times Magazine
The financial crisis deepened Warren’s view that there needed to be a federal agency charged with protecting consumers from predatory lending and other fraudulent practices. Then President Obama appointed her to help set up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in September 2010.
Source: TIME
When Obama passed her over to lead the CFPB, Warren returned to Massachusetts to run for the Senate against a Republican incumbent in 2012. Her opponent lambasted her ‘elitist attitude’ and called her ‘anti-free enterprise.’
Source: TIME
But Warren came from behind to win 54% of the vote, becoming the first female US Senator from Massachusetts.
Source: The New York Times Magazine
Warren’s time in the Senate cemented her image as a policy wonk. She continued pushing for greater transparency from Wall Street and introduced a bill on student loan reform. She also passed bipartisan bills that have become law, including one that reduced the amount of unused prescription drugs and another that increased returns on investment for the retirement accounts of federal workers.
Source: Biography,Business Insider
In one memorable hearing, Warren called Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf ‘gutless’ for his handling of a fake bank account scandal. She also demanded Stumpf’s resignation.
Source: CNN
Warren briefly considered a 2016 presidential run before opting out. In the Democratic primary, she supported former Secretary of State Hillary over Sen. Bernie Sanders. Warren later delivered the keynote address at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
Source: Biography
During the Trump presidency, Warren has fiercely opposed many of the administration’s policies on immigration, healthcare and the economy. But she’s also been critical of the Democratic party’s approach, saying: ‘Far too often, Democrats have been unwilling to get out there and fight.’
Source: The New York Times Magazine
Last year, Warren was criticised for taking a DNA test to prove she had distant Native American ancestry. She apologised, and went on to win reelection in the Senate.
Warren formally announced her candidacy in February. She called for “fundamental change” for working people and blasted the Trump administration as “the most corrupt in living memory.” Shortly after, she promised to not hold private fundraisers with wealthy donors or accept money from lobbyists.
Source:
The New York Times
Warren is campaigning on a stream of policy ideas that would remake the American economy. She’s rolled out over 20 detailed policy proposals on taxes, student loans and universal child care, many of them on Medium. Her campaign has embraced the slogan: ‘I have a plan for that.’
Source:
The New York Times
To pay for her sweeping plans, Warren proposed a wealth tax of two per cent on assets worth $US50 million or more on the top 0.1% of American households. Two U.C. Berkeley economists estimated it would generate $US2.75 trillion in revenue over a decade, though some experts say those figures are optimistic. Polls show a majority of people support the idea, including half of Republicans.
Source:
The New Yorker
Defending her wealth tax, Warren says the wealthy have a responsibility to the middle class: “Remember, you built that fortune in America, where the rest of us helped pay for the education of all your employees, where the rest of us helped pay for the roads and the bridges so you could get your goods to market, where the rest of us helped pay for the police and the firefighters who were there to keep you safe.”
Source:
The New Yorker
Warren steadily rose in the polls through the spring, propelled by a stream of policy plans that have forced her rivals to try and keep up. Its also helped Warren stay in the news and increase her fundraising. Her campaign raised just over $US25 million in the first two quarters of 2019.
Source:The New York Times, Business Insider
Warren essentially laid out her campaign’s organising principles in her opening statement of the first Democratic primary debate in June: “When you’ve got a government, when you’ve got an economy that does great for those with money and isn’t doing great for everyone else, that is corruption, pure and simple. We need to call it out. We need to attack it head on, and we need to make structural change.”
Source:
The New Yorker
Warren’s momentum continued after the first debate and she cemented her position in the top-tier of candidates with strong fundraising. People have turned out in droves to hear the Massachusetts senator pledge government initiatives in housing, education and the economy.
Source:Los Angeles Times, The New York Times
At the July Democratic primary debate, Warren and Sanders tag-teamed against moderates like John Delaney onstage to defend their progressive ideas. She also doubled down on her universal healthcare views, saying, “I’m with Bernie on Medicare for All.”
Warren has made it a point to take selfies with her supporters, viewing it as a way to connect with voters as she builds a grass-roots movement. “Selfie-lines” are common at her campaign stops, and her campaign estimates she’s taken over 38,000 pictures so far.
Source:
The New York Times
Warren emerged largely unscathed after the September Democratic primary debate, the first time she shared a stage with the race’s frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden. He slammed her on supporting Medicare for All, but Warren delivered forceful defences of her progressive policies.
Source:
Business Insider
As Warren’s candidacy gathered steam, financial titans and corporate leaders have sounded the alarm about her economic plans. Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman predicted the stock market would plunge 25% if Warren became president.
“I believe in a progressive income tax and the rich paying more. But this is the f*cking American dream she is sh*tting on,” Cooperman said.
Source:
Politico
Democratic primary rivals criticised Warren for refusing to elaborate on whether her Medicare for All plan would hit the middle class with new taxes. Pete Buttigieg said at the October debate: “Your signature, Senator, is to have a plan for everything — except this.”
Source:
The New York Times
Warren rolled out her plan to pay for Medicare for All, estimating it would cost $US20.5 trillion. It relies on redirecting employer and state spending onto the federal budget and reining in wasteful spending. Some economists have criticised her ambitious revenue and spending targets.
“A key step in winning the public debate over Medicare for all will be explaining what this plan costs – and how to pay for it,” Warren said in her plan. “We don’t need to raise taxes on the middle class by one penny.”
Source:
Business Insider
Warren’s Medicare for All funding plan became target of an Saturday Night Live sketch satirizing the debate around her sweeping proposal.
McKinnon’s Warren said her plan to pay for Medicare for All relied on a combination of military spending cuts, and taxing billionaires like Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos and big banks.
“All we’ve got to do is to convince JP Morgan to operate like a nonprofit,” she said.
Source:
The Washington Post
