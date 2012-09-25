Conservatives Are Attacking Elizabeth Warren For Her 'Law licence Problem'

Elizabeth Warren

U.S. Senate candidate Elizabeth Warren may have argued a major asbestos case in the U.S. Supreme Court, but she may not have had a law licence in the state where she was working.The right-leaning legal blog Legal Insurrection first took note of Warren’s “law licence problem” on Monday.



Conservative site breitbart.com later reported that Warren admitted as such on a talk news station.

Warren, a Harvard law professor and consumer advocate, is running on the Democratic ticket against U.S. Senator Scott Brown.

Her legal work was scrutinized at last week’s debate when Brown assailed her for claiming she had worked for asbestos victims. In fact, she represented the insurance company travellers in its quest to gain immunity from asbestos suits in exchange for setting aside $500 million for asbestos victims, Boston.com reported Friday.

Warren, who successfully argued the asbestos case before the Supreme Court, said in a statement Monday that she never claimed that she had a law licence in Massachusetts or “hung out a shingle” there.

Warren has a licence to practice in federal courts and the Supreme Court and never broke any laws, according to her campaign.

“This is a distraction from the real issues,” spokeswoman Julie Edwards said.

