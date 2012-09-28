Conservatives Are Hitting Elizabeth Warren With New Allegations Over Her 'Law licence Problem'

Photo: AP

U.S. Senate candidate Elizabeth Warren is under attack for serving corporate clients and doing so without a Massachusetts law licence.The problem isn’t going away for Warren, the Harvard law professor who’s engaged in a bitter campaign against Republican incumbent and heartthrob Scott Brown.



On Wednesday, conservative blog Red Mass Group posted official correspondence from Warren listing her “primary practice location” as Cambridge, Mass.

This representation could conflict with her campaign’s assertion she “never represented that she was licensed to practice in Massachusetts.”

While the top lawyer for the Massachusetts bar said this week a law professor who “dabbled” in practice probably wouldn’t need a licence in the state, the state’s own rules indicate otherwise.

Massachusetts rules require attorneys “engaging in the practice of law” to register with the state’s regulatory board and notify it that they’ve been admitted to the state’s bar.

Warren’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on reports that she lied about her law licence.

