Elizabeth Warren 30th Most Powerful Person In Washington

and TARP overseer Elizabeth Warren probably never expected to be in GQ.



But she is, named as number 30 on their list of the most powerful people in Washington.

GQ: She can’t subpoena, can’t prosecute, can’t obtain a warrant to sift through e-mails between execs at Goldman Sachs and AIG. But what Warren does have is a bully pulpit, and she’s used it to become one of the biggest bullies on the issue of transparency in the Fed’s economic-rescue policies.

So the men’s magazine can just be added to the long list of people who love Warren, primary among her followers being ex-Harvard Law students, who cannot help but extoll her virtues as the mere mention of her name. (We know, we’ve tried to convince them to tone it down, but Warren is apparently just that loveable.)

D.C. is of course a town overrun with lawyers, but a few people who actually make their living in law are on the list. Attorney General Eric Holder is number 13. Robert Barnett, who helps negotiate the book deals of the in-demand politicians (George W. Bush, Dick Cheney and Sarah Palin, among others) is number 44.

Just behind Barnett is SCOTUSblog founder and Akin Gump partner Thomas Goldstein (#45), whose blog is the go-to primer for Supreme Court cases; Goldstein also predicted Sonia Sotomayor would be Obama’s pick for the Court. Of course, he may have had an inside track. As GQ notes, the White House asked for his advice on the selection.

