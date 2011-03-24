Elizabeth Taylor, The Teen Years: Check Out LIFE's Photos From The Star's Childhood

Photo: Peter Stackpole/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images/LIFE.com
Unlike most celebrities, Elizabeth Taylor lived nearly her entire life as a famous person.Following her turn in the equestrian epic “National Velvet,” her teen years brought her first taste of stardom — and her first studio contract.
Click through to see some of the earliest LIFE magazine photos of Taylor (and find a full gallery of the publication’s coverage of Taylor here).
Peter Stackpole/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images/LIFE.com
Mark Kauffman/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images/LIFE.com
Mark Kauffman/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images/LIFE.com
