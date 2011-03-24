The NYT Has Been Waiting For Elizabeth Taylor To Die Since At Least 2005

The New York Times posted their lengthy Elizabeth Taylor obit a short time ago with this addendum:



Mel Gussow, the principal writer of this article, died in 2005. William McDonald and the Associated Press contributed updated reporting.

Mel Gussow was the NYT longtime theatre critic. Apparently he wrote this obit before he died, which means that the New York Times has been prepared for the death of Elizabeth Taylor since 2005.

It is, of course, not at all unusual for a news organisation to have prepared an obit in advance — from time to time they mistakenly get published early — though seven years in advance seems a bit excessive.

This, however, may be the first time an obit writer was out-lived by his subject. Update: Or not!

