14 Classic Magazine Covers Featuring Elizabeth Taylor

Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor graced the cover of countless magazines throughout her career and life.



During her prime, Taylor appeared on the cover of 14 issues of Life, including the famous Cleopatra issue that was recently imitated in Harper’s Bazaar by Kim Kardashian.

Taylor was also a frequent cover model for People, and has been on glossies like Esquire, McCall’s, Cosmopolitan, and more.

