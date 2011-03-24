14 Classic Magazine Covers Featuring Elizabeth Taylor

Leah Goldman
image

Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor graced the cover of countless magazines throughout her career and life.

During her prime, Taylor appeared on the cover of 14 issues of Life, including the famous Cleopatra issue that was recently imitated in Harper’s Bazaar by Kim Kardashian.

Taylor was also a frequent cover model for People, and has been on glossies like Esquire, McCall’s, Cosmopolitan, and more.

LIFE—July 14, 1947

TIME—August 22, 1949

Esquire— April 1952

Cosmopolitan—August 1961

LIFE—October 6, 1961

Cosmopolitan—May 1962

Vogue—April 1971

LIFE—February 25, 1972

Screen Stars—August 1972

McCall's—January, 1978

People—November 16, 1981

Harper's Bazaar—September 1983

Interview—February 2007

Vanity Fair—July 2010

