Larry King Live...On FOX! 'Elizabeth Taylor Was The Last Of The Great Movie Stars'

Appearing on Hannity last night, Larry King spoke eloquently about his friend Elizabeth Taylor, who passed away yesterday.



He called her “very special.”

“She was an extraordinary lady. She was a major film star at age 14 with National Velvet. She has been in the public consciousness for 65 years. And as you said she was a true movie star. In fact, she is the last of the great movie stars. There’s never been anyone like her from the way she looked with those incredible eyes, to the way her life went with pain and joy. She was… she wrote her own chapter in a book that’s hers.”

King also praised Taylor for her speaking out for the rights of people with AIDS.

“She was not fearful of what public opinion thought of her. She fought the battle for AIDS before Rock Hudson had AIDS. When people wouldn’t, you know there were Hollywood stars that wouldn’t talk to her. Wouldn’t go to any of her rallies to try to raise money for AIDS because of fear of being associated with it. She stood up. She stood up for Michael Jackson in his worse days. It matters not whether you agreed with her or not. It was her ability to be so forceful for so many things and loyalty, which to me is the number one attribute anyone can have, was her one was her number one thing. If she was your friend, Sean, she was your friend. You can’t buy loyalty.”

Video below:

