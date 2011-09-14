Elizabeth Taylor's Incredible Jewelry Collection Could Sell For $30 Million At Auction

Meredith Galante
Elizabeth Taylor

Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s

Elizabeth Taylor‘s Peregrina pearl–a gift from Richard Burton–the rubies and diamonds from Mike Toddwill, and 269 other items from her closet will go up for auction at Christie’s Dec. 13.Taylor, who died in March at age 79, had a very extravagant collection thanks to her fame and the generosity of her husbands.

The sale is expected to raise at least $30 million, according to Christie’s.

Her collection will go on tour starting this month and making stops in Moscow, London, Los Angeles, Dubai, Geneva, Paris, and Hong Kong before ending in New York.

The Burton Wedding Bands estimated at $6,000-$8,000

The Cleopatra Mirror estimated at $8,000-$12,000

The Elizabeth Taylor Diamond, 33.19 carats from Richard Burton. Estimated at $ 2.5 million to $3.5 million

Suite of Ruby bracelet by Cartier estimated at $80,000-$120,000

Suite of Ruby necklace by Cartier estimated at $200,000 to $300,000

Charm Bracelet, with 20 assorted charms estimated at $25,000 to $35,000

Taj Mahal Diamond circa 1627, a gift from Richard Burton, estimated at $300,000 to $500,000

The Night of the Iguana Brooch, a gift from Richard Burton, estimated at $200,000 to $300,000

A suite of emerald ring estimated at $600,000 to $800,000

Richard Burton gave Elizabeth Taylor the set from BVLGARI

A Suite of Emerald necklace estimated from $1 million to $1.5 million

Suite of Emerald pendant estimated at $500,000 to $700,000

Ruby Diamond Ring, of 8.24 carats, a gift from Richard Burton, estimated at $1 million to $1.5 million

Gold and ivory necklace estimated at $1,500 to $2,000

