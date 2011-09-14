Elizabeth Taylor's Incredible Jewelry Collection Could Sell For $30 Million At Auction

Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s

Elizabeth Taylor‘s Peregrina pearl–a gift from Richard Burton–the rubies and diamonds from Mike Toddwill, and 269 other items from her closet will go up for auction at Christie’s Dec. 13.Taylor, who died in March at age 79, had a very extravagant collection thanks to her fame and the generosity of her husbands.



The sale is expected to raise at least $30 million, according to Christie’s.

Her collection will go on tour starting this month and making stops in Moscow, London, Los Angeles, Dubai, Geneva, Paris, and Hong Kong before ending in New York.

