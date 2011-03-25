Elizabeth Taylor Was Late To Her Own Funeral

Taylor had it written into her will that she should arrive at her funeral 15 minutes late.



Hollywood to the last.

Taylor was buried yesterday in a private ceremony in Glendale, California.

Reports People: “Taylor’s casket was closed and draped with gardenias, violets, and lily of the valley. She was interred in The Great Mausoleum, the same resting place for her longtime friend Michael Jackson.”

