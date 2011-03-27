Here Are This Week's Top 10 Winners And Losers In Media

Each week we take a look at the best and the worst of what the media world had to offer.
This week was every bit as exciting as the last, with stupidly inaccurate accusations, foolish censorship, and windows smashed out of misplaced anger.
We also witnessed a most dignified passage of an American icon and a meteorologist standing up for the truth about nuclear hazards in Japan.
Appearing for the second week in a row is the fearless Anthony Weiner, whose media presence has ballooned from C-SPAN (where he had epic battles with Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour this week) to interviews on Don Imus, the Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, and an insightful Q & A on Reddit.
While many were saddened by her death at the age of 79, Elizabeth Taylor's passing resulted in numerous glowing obituaries, retrospectives, and an outpouring of affection and appreciation for the prolific actress. The networks broke into regular programming to announce her death. The fact that she outlived her own obit writer and insisted on being late to her own funeral establishes her legendary status -- and legends are, by definition, winners.
An early look at Nielsen ratings show that CNBC's prime advertising audience, the Primetime 25-54 demographic, is 507 % bigger than Fox Business News, with comparable numbers during the market hours (588%). Although their ratings lag, FBN decided to employ Nielsen starting next week, revealing their position well behind CNBC.
One word got out that Michele Bachmann is planning to be a candidate in 2012, her media presence took leaps and bounds: Chris Matthews took some credit for her political birth and other conservatives voiced their critiques of her abilities -- getting the media to focus on her as she prepares an exploratory committee, definitely a win.
AccuWeather.com's Bernie Ryano schooled Nancy Grace on his second appearance on her show, explaining that the radiation from the Japanese nuclear reactors would not reach California at harmful levels. For being right and creating some great television moments, Ryano deserves accolades for his reporting this week.
After losing more staffers this week, the Daily seems to have fallen flat on the big fanfare it started with when it was launched a month ago. While Murdoch's pet project keeps making the news, none of it is good, and thus they are this week's leading loser.
Colin Firth will appear to pronounce the word 'shit' with a deliberate 'F' in the 1,000 theatre release of the King's Speech this April --the excremental word will replace all mentions of 'fuck' in an attempt by Harvey Weinstein to get a PG-13 version of the film ready for DVD release. Or, as some might call it, self-censorship catering to foolish MPAA ratings and even more foolish Americans. The choice is a definite fail for a film about learning to speak clearly.
Although it's a pretty ballsy move -- an intern at Marc Jacobs posted some crazy meltdown tweets on the MarcJacobsIntl account in the final hours of his/her last day of work --to make headlines simply being a badly-behaved employee is hardly a reward for hours of hard work that will now amount to nothing.
After getting losing it on the set of Good Morning America and smashing a window this week, Chris Brown did everything he could to show that he can't control his violent temper, in public, while being recorded. Even though ABC didn't press charges, nobody is standing up to defend Brown's behaviour.
Earlier this week Fox's Jennifer Griffin reported that Qaddafi forces had used CNN and Reuters journalists as 'human shields' to fend off further missile attacks from the British military. In her report she said Fox had not been along for the trip. Later it was revealed they had in fact sent along a security guard with a camera while correspondent Steve Harrigan stayed behind. The report prompted an unprecedented on-air takedown from CNN's Nic Roberts, a bunch of public, but off-air sniping from Fox, and several late-night segments devoted to what happens when journalists go to war with...eachother. Answer: Everyone loses.
